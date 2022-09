Regency Brighton Radio has now launched on Freeview channel 277 across the South East of England.

Regency Radio is the 1st Advert free Nonstop music station in the UK.

Regency is also available in the City of Brighton on DAB and across the world on the Regency Radio App which you can download from iPhone App Store and Google Play Store. Or you can ask your Alexa to play Regency Radio Brighton.

