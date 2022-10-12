This week, Seafront Officers Fabian Bull and Edward Sansom rescued a sea swimmer who had gotten into difficulty off Brighton beach.

The casualty got into difficulty when strong tides and surging waves made it impossible for them to exit the water. Swept easterly by the tide the casualty ended up being caught in a rip current alongside one of the concrete groynes unable to escape.

The Officers were out patrolling the beaches when they spotted the casualty struggling to stay above the water and then finally submerge.

With quick and decisive action, they entered and recovered the casualty from the water who was treated for shock and concussion and has since made a full recovery.

However, without the Officers intervention things may have been much worse.

The Seafront Team said in a statement: ‘Yesterday was timely reminder of the dangers people face when swimming in open water. Even the most competent swimmers can get caught out by changing tides and hidden rip currents. Mixed alongside the falling sea temperatures that can take people by surprise and heighten the chances of cold-water shock. It’s important the sea swimmers make themselves aware of the new dangers in the colder months.

With this in mind, The Brighton & Hove Seafront Team encourage people to:

Check conditions before you go and never go alone.

Wear a wetsuit and swim cap.

Stay within your depth and swim parallel to shore.

We enjoy the new wave of sea swimmers who are using our beaches all year round and appreciate the many benefits it can provide. But as always, the public’s safety is our top priority, and we want everybody using our beaches to have positive experience.