Car chase crash leaves two children in hospital after a wall collapsed in Brighton

Police are appealing for witnesses after two children were injured by a falling wall in Brighton on Friday (November 4).

Emergency services were called to Plaistow Place at around 6.35pm to reports of a wall having fallen onto two children.

A black BMW, which is believed to have been being involved in a chase between another black BMW, had collided with the wall before fleeing the scene.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, while a 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

A 51-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody at this time.

Police would like to speak to anybody who saw two black BMWs in a car chase leading up to the incident, or anybody running from the area of Plaistow Place in the aftermath.

Contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1188 of 04/11.