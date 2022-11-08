Catalytic converters stolen off parked cars in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for information following thefts from two vehicles in the same car park in Eastbourne.

Both cars; a Toyota Prius and a Honda Jazz, were parked in the communal car park belonging to the Cranbrook apartment block in Pembury Road, on the night of Wednesday, November 2.

When the owners then went out to their vehicles on the morning of Thursday, November 3, their catalytic converters had been stolen.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have heard of or seen anything suspicious at the time of the incidents.

Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police online, or via calling 101, quoting Operation Rhodium.

Find out how you can prevent and detect thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles here: https://www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/catalytic-converter-theft/