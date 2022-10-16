At 1:58pm Newhaven lifeboat was paged by the coastguard along with Coastguard Helicopter 163 and Local coastguard teams to make way at speed to persons cut off by the tide near Cuckmere Haven.

Four people had to be winched to safety at the Seven Sisters after becoming cut off by the tide.

There were originally five people in the group but one of them made it back to shore and called for help from the Seven Sisters Visitor Centre.

HM Coastguard tasked the Newhaven, Birling Gap and Eastbourne Coastguard Rescue Teams and Newhaven All Weather Lifeboat; the Coastguard helicopter was also scrambled.

The three adults and one child were airlifted from the beach where they were cut off and landed in a safe place further up the coast where they were met by coastguard rescue officers who escorted them to safety

HM Coastguard would like to remind people

“Before you set out on a walk along cliffs remember to check the tide times online and ensure that you have plenty of time to get back before the tide comes in.”