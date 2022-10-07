Shoreham all weather lifeboat was kept busy on Thursday night when it was first called to a report of man believed to be trying to enter the water off Hove.
The crew carried out a search while Shoreham and Newhaven coastguard teams scoured the shoreline. The man was found near Brunswick Square by police and taken into their care.
The lifeboat and coastguard teams were then re-tasked to a report of a 40ft twin masted yacht with three people and a dog on board, which had broken down just south of Brighton Marina and was drifting into the shore.
The lifeboat crew located the vessel and set up a tow before taking her into the safety of the marina.
