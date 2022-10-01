Newhaven lifeboat was paged this morning along with local coastguard and Coastguard Helicopter.
They were tasked to the Rottingdean area where they were seen to carry out a Search.
ADVERTISEMENT
More when we get it
ADVERTISEMENT
Newhaven lifeboat was paged this morning along with local coastguard and Coastguard Helicopter.
They were tasked to the Rottingdean area where they were seen to carry out a Search.
More when we get it
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications