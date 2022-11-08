Crawley man jailed for unprovoked attack on dog walker

A man who launched an unprovoked attack on a dog walker has been jailed.

On 15 January this year, a 53-year-old local man was out walking his dog in Waterlea, Crawley, when he came across his friend.

They began chatting, before they were approached by 26-year-old Callum Beale, of nearby Greenacres, who demanded they move away from the area.

This developed into an argument, before Beale punched the victim several times, causing facial injuries.

Police were called and Beale was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He claimed he acted in self-defence after the victim held him in a headlock, but witness reports contradicted his claims.

Beale was charged with the offence and pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty by jury at Lewes Crown Court on 14 October.

He was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.