This Tuesday evening around 2000hrs officers from the Road Policing Unit and a police dog unit found a drunk female. Earlier in the evening, the woman had crashed her vehicle, with her child as a passenger.

Credit – Rother Police

After the crash the woman abandoned her car, taking her child with her. The woman underwent a roadside breath test by officers and was found to be above the legal limit. She was then arrested for “Drink/Drug” driving. Fortunately, police have said: “Thankfully no one was injured”.

In 2020 4,600 people were killed in the UK by drunk drivers. Remember, if you believe someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.