Eastbourne Lifeboat and Coastguard Helicopter tasked to reports of a body in the sea

Eastbourne lifeboat Venteeer Crew was paged on Thursday 15th December at 3:15pm.

They were requested to launch the All Weather Lifeboat and tasked to a report of a human body in the sea which had been sighted by a Belgium trawler 16 miles South East of Sovereign Harbour.

Once on scene, a search of the area was conducted by the Lifeboat and the Coastguard Helicopter.

The casualty was located by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and confirmed to be a deceased seal.

All units were stood down with the Lifeboat returning to the station at 19.00 hrs being refueled and made ready for service.

This service call was put down as a false alarm with good intent.