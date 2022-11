Eastbourne RNLI Volunteer Crew were paged Saturday 26th November at 16.00 hrs.

They were requested to launch the All Weather Lifeboat and tasked to conduct a shoreline search for a person reported missing in the Pevensey Bay area.

After a thorough search of the area in challenging sea conditions the person was located safe and well.

The Lifeboat and the Volunteer Crew were stood down and returned to station.