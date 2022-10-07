Eastern Road will be closed this weekend , 8th and 9th October, where it passes the 3Ts Redevelopment construction site at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. During the road closure, traffic will be diverted to the south of the hospital along St George’s Road. All the hospital’s entrances and buildings will remain open as usual.

The road is being closed so that two new MRIs can be lifted into the main Imaging Department on level 4 of the new building. Patients coming to the new department, in the spring of 2023, will benefit from the latest equipment set in a spacious, purpose built environment.

Imaging main waiting area – level 4 of the new building.

The main imaging outpatient waiting room will be at the front of the building, with stunning views out towards the sea and access to a large terrace. To quote one member of the imaging team, “People who have used the service in Barry Building won’t believe this is part of the same hospital. It’s so different and there’s so much more space.”

The Fracture Clinic will also be on level 4 of the new building. Patients who visit it often have to go to imaging as well. Having the services together makes it easier for them and for staff. Making patient journeys easier is a key consideration in the layout of the new building.