Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested after chaining necks to Brighton Barclays

This afternoon (14th November) several members of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion “locked on” outside of Barclays bank on North Streat, Brighton. This action was part of a day of action by the group up and down the UK, including Birmingham and Aberdeen against the high street bank. Police arrested 4 protesters at the scene.

Credit – Sussex.News

A Sussex Police have commented on the incident saying “Police attended a protest being held outside a business in North Street, Brighton, at around 1.15pm on Monday, November 14… Officers engaged with those present and the business in order to facilitate a peaceful protest and minimise disruption to the public… Four people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and taken into custody.”

Credit – Jamie Lashmar