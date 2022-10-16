The family of a man who is believed to have suffered a serious medical episode while driving along Eaton Place, Kemptown, Brighton on October 14, around 1350hrs. The van he was driving, mounted the kerb colliding with a pole and another vehicle.

In a post on Facebook, a family member said: “I’m trying to find the wonderful human that performed CPR on my brother earlier in Kemp Town… My brother, who had a cardiac arrest while driving, was pulled from the car by a gentleman and they gave him CPR which saved his life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Sussex police have said “The road was closed while emergency services, including colleagues from Secamb, attend the scene… The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Please spend 5 minutes refreshing your CPR knowledge or learn for the first with this fantastic video from the fantastic St Johns Ambulance team – Video