A caravan that caught fire back on the 3rd of November that seems to be a permanent feature on the corner of Upper Valley Road and the A259 in Newhaven.

East Sussex fire service was called just after 5:30pm on the 3rd fo November to attend to a parked caravan ablaze on the corner of Upper Valley Road and the A259 in Newhaven.

Credit S Parker

One fire appliance attended and firefighters were seen using hose reels to extinguish the fire.