ESFRS were called at 08:03 to attend a commercial premises on The Green, Newick following reports of a fire.

Firefighters from Uckfield, Heathfield, Lewes and Brighton (Aerial Ladder Platform) attended.

Crews used three Breathing Apparatus, one Hose Reel Jet and CO2 to extinguish a fire in the roof of the property. The fire originated from an electrical box in the upper floor of the property. Once the fire was extinguished, crews used a Positive Pressure Ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

No casualties were reported.

The fire service left the scene at 11:00.