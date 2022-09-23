These art installation are been run in collaboration with Martlets, a local hospice care charity. The 50 unique Shaun the Sheeps will be placed around Brighton and Hove, starting in the autumn of 2023.

The CEO of Marlets, Claire Irving has said,

“The epic adventure begins… Martlets are thrilled to be working with Wild in Art for the third time to bring another spectacular art installation to Brighton & Hove. And this time, we’ve teamed up with Aardman to bring you our cheekiest trail yet! After the success of Snowdogs in 2016 and Snailspace in 2018, we’re incredibly excited about inviting Shaun the Sheep to spend eight weeks in our city in Autumn 2023. Our Snowdogs and Snailspace art trails raised a combined total of over £600k which enabled us to provide life-changing hospice care in our community whilst contributing to the local economy.

Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate The Martlets new art trail sculpture will be Shaun the Sheep – Shaun will be appearing all round the city when the Martlets launch their new art trial in 2023

With our 2023 Shaun the Sheep by the Sea art trail, we will build on the relationships we’ve cultivated through previous trails to bring connectivity, excitement and fun to our unique community. After two tough years living through the COVID pandemic, the big reveal of our new trail comes at a time when the local economy needs a boost and people are seeking fun activities to look forward to.

At Martlets we support those who are dying, and we’re also all about bringing as much joy to life as possible. We’re passionate about connecting people in need with people who care. Shaun by the Sea will bring together individuals, families, fundraisers, volunteers, schools, artists, community groups and businesses in support of those affected by terminal illness in our community and I very much hope you’ll join in the fun. There are so many exciting ways to get involved, and some great sponsorship opportunities that will put your business on the map along with Shaun and his trailblazing flock.”