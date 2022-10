This morning a British Airways flight (BA2272) from JFK New York experienced a deflated mid flight.

Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Gatwick’s main runway was closed for 19 minutes from 0742 this morning due to a British Airways flight (BA2272) from JFK (New York) experiencing a deflated tyre. The runway has since reopened and flights are operating as normal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft landed and taxied to the stand where passengers disembarked as normal.