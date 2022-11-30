Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Giant Egg Appears On The Concourse Of Brighton Station
Giant Egg appears on the concourse of Brighton Station

A giant egg has appeared on the concourse of Brighton Station.

No its not Easter, it is to promote Mother Goose pantomime a the Theatre Royal in the city.

The egg also features a QR code to direct people to buy tickets and for more information on the production which runs from 3rd of December though to the 11th before it moves on a tour of the Uk returning to Sussex at the Chichester Festival Theatre on the 7th of February for 5 days.

The pantomime stars Ian McKellen as Mother Goose and John Bishop as her husband Vic.

Running an Animal Sanctuary for waifs and strays, they live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams. But when a magical goose comes a-knocking, will fame & fortune get the better of them?

Will Ma’s feathers get ruffled? Will Pa tell everyone to get stuffed?! And is their humble life about to turn fowl? Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeckably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family.

For more information adn to book tickets click https://mothergooseshow.co.uk

Cast Mother Goose Brighton Pantomime

