Summary details for Sat 15 Oct 2022 (if you can’t get a programme – they are likely to sell out this year!) Typical timings are: –

9:30am – children’s Guy making competition at Stade Hall – under 16s. Judging at 2pm for the winner to take price of place on the bonfire

5pm approx – Junior Member’s procession from the Stade westward along the promenade and being met by a Pyrotechnic salute on reaching the fire site at about 5:30pm

6:30pm – bonfire societies, drummers and dance bands form out on the promenade by the White Rock Hotel. Watch out for the lamppost lettering to find where your society should form up. Loos and beers available in the White Rock Hotel

7pm – Beacon Lit. Hastings runs bring lit torches to the assembly point.

7:10pm – The America Ground Ceremony.

7.20pm Bonfire procession commences when the runners bring lit torches from the burning beacon on East Hill. Torches lit by HBBS Assembly Crew, at the approach to the entrance to Robertson Street, hopefully with a firecracker point to set the ball rolling, maybe more along the route, and a loud mascléta from the beach near Pelham Crescent car park to welcome the procession back towards the fire site

9pm-ish (when all the procession and the fire carts are inside the fire site) bonfire prayers are shouted before the bonfire is lit by the dignitary and the torches are thrown in.

9:15-ish – fireworks and effigy display

9:50pm – We aim to have completed the fireworks and effigy by 9:50pm to allow visitors to make the last train. However please be aware that on 15/10/22 there is expected to be rail disruption with engineering works – see notice on the home page

11pm – road closures end

Road closures take effect 6PM (approx.) Roads re-open 10.30PM – 11.00PM (approx.) Closure and opening timings may vary. They are dependent on safety and made in consultation with the local police.