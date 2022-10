Hastings RNLI ILB was requested to launch at 19:14 yesterday evening to assist in the search for a missing person.

The ILB and her volunteer crew started a shoreline search between Rock a Nore and the Pier along with HM Coastguard – Hastings and HM Coastguard – Bexhill.

The ILB was later stood down when it was confirmed the person had been found

Photo Mick one of the Hastings RNLI Crew