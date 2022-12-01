Hastings man receives an accolade for incredible bravery at the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s

Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner was honoured to present teenager Jai Barfoot with an award recognising his incredible bravery.

Eighteen-year-old Jai received an accolade at the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) annual Police and Public Bravery Awards for confronting a man who was breaking into a pharmacy in Hastings in the middle of the night.

Jai courageously tackled the suspect, who was armed with a hammer, and was able to restrain and disarm him.

The suspect managed to free himself and run from the scene but quick-thinking Jai recorded a video on his phone which provided police with vital evidence.

Thanks to Jai’s bravery and intuition, the burglar was brought before the courts and received a 15-month prison sentence.

CC Shiner said: “I absolutely commend Jai on his bravery. He did not hesitate to act when he saw a crime in action, and it is thanks to his courageous and swift actions that a weapon was secured and officers were able to safely and successfully apprehend the suspect.

“We are committed to protecting communities and catching criminals, and it is absolutely right that Jai has been recognised for his efforts in helping us achieve this aim.”

The awards, hosted in Sheffield on Monday (November 28) honours brave members of the public who have placed themselves in dangerous situations, carrying out courageous and selfless acts to help protect others, defend their communities, prevent and detect crime and actively assist the police.