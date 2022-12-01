Hundreds gather in Kemptown Brighton for World Aids Day Vigil

Hundreds gathered in New Steine Gardens this evening for a Vigil memorialising those lost to HIV both in the local community and around the world.

The Vigil was attended by local MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Brighton Mayor Lizzie Deane and Ian Green Chief Executive of the Higgins Trust who gave a stirring speech.

This year the Community World AIDS Day Partnership has again been working hard to bring together the annual Candlelight Vigil and Reading of Names of people locally who have died with HIV.

The partnership was established in 2009 to plan and support the vigil taking place around Tay, the Brighton AIDS Memorial in New Steine Gardens. Many may remember the inaugural event 13 years ago, all eyes on the new memorial, a reader’s stage, swathes of red fabric dressing the railings of the gardens, and moving classical music to close.

Every year the Brighton & Hove Rainbow Fund holds a gate collection to help fund certain equipment costs of staging the vigil.

Members of the World AIDS Day Partnership include Brighton AIDS Memorial Project, Brighton & Hove City Council, Frontline AIDS, Ledward Centre, Lunch Positive, Martin Fisher Foundation, More to Me Than HIV project, Peer Action, Rainbow Hub, Romany Mark Bruce, Sussex Beacon, Sussex HIV Ecumenical Chaplaincy and Terrence Higgins Trust South.