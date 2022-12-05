Hundreds turn out for Seaford’s Christmas Magic day

Saturday Seaford Town held a Christmas Magic day with street market and fayre followed by a Christmas Lights switch on and carol singing.

The event was organised by Seaford Town Council and the Seaford Christmas Magic Committee, It is in order to celebrate the festive season in a really special way for Seaford, to involve the community with their town and to enjoy their local trade. It also aims to bring new visitors to Seaford allowing them to experience what the town has to offer.

Credit – Seaford Christmas Magic

The Seaford Christmas Magic Live music performance stage was hosted by Shannon Victoria and had an exciting and eclectic mix of vocalists, musicians and other contemporary performances throughout the day,

Hundreds of people stayed to watch the Light switch on and lantern parade and then join in with the with the Archway Choir who were singing Christmas carols at the platform stage at the top of Broad Street.