Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Hundreds Turn Out For Seaford’s Christmas Magic Day
Home EAST SUSSEX Hundreds turn out for Seaford’s Christmas Magic day

Hundreds turn out for Seaford’s Christmas Magic day

by

Saturday Seaford Town held a Christmas Magic day with street market and fayre followed by a Christmas Lights switch on and carol singing.

The event was organised by Seaford Town Council and the Seaford Christmas Magic Committee, It is in order to celebrate the festive season in a really special way for Seaford, to involve the community with their town and to enjoy their local trade. It also aims to bring new visitors to Seaford allowing them to experience what the town has to offer. 

Credit &#8211; Seaford Christmas Magic

The Seaford Christmas Magic Live music performance stage was hosted by Shannon Victoria and had an exciting and eclectic mix of vocalists, musicians and other contemporary performances throughout the day,

Hundreds of people stayed to watch the Light switch on and lantern parade and then join in with the with the Archway Choir who were singing Christmas carols at the platform stage at the top of Broad Street.

RELATED ARTICLES

Breaking:- RMT announce more strike dates over Christmas on the 24th, 26th...

Motorcycle rider claimed his vehicle had been stolen after walking away from...

Motorbike rider convicted for perverting the course of justice after walking away...

16-year-old boy from Bexhill arrested following residential burglaries

Drugs seized after police officers smelled cannabis outside a Brighton property

Amber Cold Weather warning for Sussex has been issued by the Met...

Teenager’s family issue tribute after tragic road death in Salvington

Man from North Heath has been charged with rape and sexual assault

Car takes off and lands in Horsham Park

Over the course of her career Police Dog Isla has been responsible...

The A27, a major route into and out of Brighton, was closed...

During her incredible 48 years, Rosemary has served seven Chief Constables, eight...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"