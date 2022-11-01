Identity appeal after Brighton seafront theft

Police are looking to identify a man following a theft in Brighton.

A report was received at about 8.45am on Saturday, October 1 stating that a rucksack had been stolen from outside Volks Club on Madeira Drive, whilst equipment was being loaded into a van.

The black Hershel Retreat bag contained several items, including an Apple MacBook, a Samsung Galaxy S8 and a Steinberg C1 audio interface, worth hundreds of pounds. Officers ask that any local businesses or individuals report an item of this description being offered for sale.

Extensive enquiries have been completed since the incident, and CCTV (above) has been obtained showing a man officers would like to speak to.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5’8” and of medium build. He has brown hair, with blonde highlights and is clean shaven. He is believed to be aged between 18 and 30 years old.

Any relevant information can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 323 of 01/10.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or through their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.