Police are looking to identify this man after a woman was assaulted in Hastings.

The victim reported that while leaving Whistle Trago bar in George Street at around 11.15pm on Sunday, July 24, she was attacked by a man who grabbed her by the throat.

The suspect is described as being white, around 50 years old, of a large build and wearing a green polo shirt.

He had been sitting near the main entrance to the bar during the evening, in the company of two women and two other men.

Anybody who recognises the man or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 524 of 25/07.