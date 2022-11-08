Identity sort after 19 residential burglaries across East Sussex

Police are seeking to identify this man, who is believed to be linked to a series of residential burglaries across East Sussex.

Nineteen break-ins during September, October and November are thought to be linked, ranging from as far east as Rye through to St Leonards in the west.

Break-ins and attempted break-ins have been reported in Rye, Crowhurst, Winchelsea, Fairlight, Hastings, Ore and St Leonards.

CCTV captured a suspect as he left an address in Hastings on Tuesday, November 1.

He is described as a white man, between 5’8” and 5’10” tall and between 20 and 30 years old, with a slight build.

He has been seen wearing a cream beanie hat, black balaclava and a hoodie, with jeans and grey trainers. The waistband of his underwear was also seen to have a distinctive white ‘Guess’ logo across it.

Anybody who recognises this individual or the description, or has any information or relevant footage which could help with the investigation, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Expense.