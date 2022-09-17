Do you recognise this man?
Police would like to speak to him in relation to an assault on a woman at a bus stop in Rottingdean, Brighton.
The victim was sitting at the bus stop outside The White Horse Hotel on Marine Drive when a man next to her became verbally abusive. He then sprayed an unknown substance in her face causing reddening and burning.
It happened between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday 1 September, and investigating officers believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.
He is described as 5’ 5” and of stocky build. He was wearing a light blue, short-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans.
The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 183 of 02/09.
Anyone with information can also contact police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.