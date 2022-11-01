Man charged after attempted cash machine theft from Hove

Police in Brighton have charged a man following the attempted theft of a cash machine from Blatchington Road in Hove.

At around 12.25am on Friday (October 28), an officer taking a statement at an unrelated incident in Hove overheard a commotion nearby and called for support.

A number of people were reported to have been attempting to steal an ATM machine in Blatchington Road before making off in a van.

Officers located the suspects in a van nearby, who made off on foot.

A 29-year-old man – Reece Middleton, of Holcroft Road in Southampton – was arrested and has now been charged with attempted theft and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He was remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (October 29) and will appear at a court to be confirmed on November 28.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the outstanding suspects. Anybody who has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 028 of 28/10.