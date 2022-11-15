Man charged in connection Winchelsea burglary

Police have charged a man with burglary following a break-in at a property in Winchelsea.

Officers were called to Pett Level Road on Monday, October 10, after a member of the public reported seeing suspicious activity inside a property. There were signs of a break-in and that the property had been searched, as well as a number of missing items.

Forensic investigation of the scene identified a suspect – 27-year-old Noah Heyworth-Cooper, of no fixed address. On Thursday (November 10), Heyworth-Cooper was located in a vehicle in Bexhill, where he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A knife was found during a search of the vehicle, so he was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

Heyworth-Cooper was charged with all three offences and remanded in custody. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (November 12), where he was released on conditional bail pending a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on December 12.