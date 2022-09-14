During the Lying-in-State period, Her Majesty The Queen’s closed coffin rests on a raised platform, which is called a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster (also known as the Houses of Parliament). Members of the public attending will file past the catafalque to pay their respects.

Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday 14 September. It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday 19 September.

The BBC’s red button service will provide a live feed from Westminster Hall and ITV and Sky will be running extensive coverage. An online book of condolence is also available for people to add personal messages.

If you wish to attend the Lying-in-State in person, please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.

Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in. Only small bags are permitted.