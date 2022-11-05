Members of the public are being urged not to travel to Lewes Bonfire

Measures, including road closures and parking restrictions, are being brought in to help the event pass safely by managing the number of people attending.

Train times had already been amended in line with safety precautions, but due to national industrial action taking place on 5 November, there will now be no trains serving Lewes and the surrounding stations.

Emergency services, local authorities and transport operators have been planning for the celebrations for many months.

There remain serious concerns about overcrowding in the narrow streets of Lewes.

Tim Whelan from Lewes District Council said:

“We work closely with other organisations and with crowd control experts to identify where they may be problems with over-crowding. We will have stewards working on the night, giving people advice on where they should avoid, and we ask that anyone who chooses to attend follows this guidance to help keep people safer.”

Since 2010, 896 injuries were reported. Many of these were hurt on the procession routes and by bangers or other fireworks.

Doug Marshall, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager said:

“We would ask that you head to locally organised fireworks events rather than coming to Lewes, as crowded streets make it harder for us to get to people in an emergency. We also want to remind people of the Fireworks Code to help us all have a safe night.”

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said:

“Sussex Police will have officers on duty to support the event’s stewarding and security teams, this includes at road closure sites as well as in the town centre itself.

“If you see suspicious activity or see something that doesn’t seem right, then please report it to the stewarding teams or our officers on patrol. In an emergency always call 999.

“Unfortunately, each year the event is held we do make arrests, including for offences such as assaults (including on police officers), criminal damage, and possession of drugs. This is clearly not acceptable.

“Our officers will be supporting partner agencies and Lewes District Council on the night to ensure public safety, and we are determined to ensure that this is an event everyone can enjoy safely.”

Road

Road closures will be in place around the town from 16:00. Diversions will be in place for traffic to travel outside of the town. Lewes residents are advised to get vehicles home before 16:00 to avoid any road closures in place. Visitors are advised not to bring vehicles into the town.

The road closures will affect:

• A27 junction with A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout)

• A275 Offham Road with B2116 Plumpton Road

• C7 Kingston Road junction with C324 Wellgreen Lane

• A26 junction with A2029 Malling Street

• A26 Malling Hill Junction with Church Lane

Parking restrictions will begin to be imposed from 12:00.