On Wednesday 28th September Mims Davies MP met with constituents at East Grinstead train station who are affected by the repeated cancellations and poor services from the station.

Mims has also written to the Secretary of State for Transport to request an urgent meeting to discuss how they can work together to resolve this worrying situation for her East Grinstead and wider Mid Sussex constituents and what steps the Department is planning to take to hold GTR to account and ensure that adequate services are provided to and from East Grinstead.

Mims has now received an update from the new Rail Minister, Kevin Foster MP, who informed her that the Department for Transport have requested GTR prioritise its services in the most efficient way, adapting to what passengers need for the future.

In December 2022, there will be two additional Thameslink peak services: the 06:44 and 07:44 from East Grinstead, and 17:10 and 17:40 from London Bridge. This will provide a half-hourly service between 06:44 and 07:44 towards London, and between 17:10 and 18:10 to East Grinstead in the evening.

The Minister of State has also committed to meeting with Mims to discuss the issues that her constituents are facing.

Mims will continue to keep constituents updated on this issue.