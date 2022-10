Police are urgently seeking to locate Patrick Connelly who has gone missing from Peacehaven.

The 89-year-old uses the bus to travel, and could be in Seaford, Newhaven, Eastbourne or Hastings.

He is white, of average build, 5’6” and was wearing a light beige overcoat, a light blue shirt, grey trousers, and a backpack.

Officers believe he may also be carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 999 and quote serial 875 of 04/10.