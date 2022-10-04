Morrisons held public exhibition in Peacehaven last Friday afternoon and Saturday morning and invited residents of the town to come and view the plans and provide feedback.

Hundreds of resident attended the two sessions and staff were on hand to provide advice and go though redevelopment of the Meridian Centre site.

Sussex.News went along and spoke to a number of residents as well as Morrison staff.

A number of residents we spoke to had concerns about the small size of the library but we understand that the size of 300m2 was dictated by ESCC and local resident groups will taking that up with East Sussex CC.

We spoke to Ali and Luke from Greetings card shop which is the oldest leased shop in the current canter with 18 years of service to the town an they are worried about having to close for up to two years and once the redevelopment has been completed will they be allowed to return and afford the rent on one of the smaller units.

Morrisons are looking in to options of whilst building work is being carried how people can access a supermarket weather it be by bus or home delivery and will publish more on this soon.

Over all Residents seemed very excited about the plans as the town has lacked shopping facilities now for years with the majority of residents shopping in other towns. Also the development will create a number of Jobs in the community.

More on the plans below

Site layout plan for proposed Meridian Centre redevelopment

The Meridian Centre has been at the heart of Peacehaven for the last 40 years but the current building is no longer fit for purpose. Since acquiring the site in February, Morrisons has been preparing exciting plans for a comprehensive redevelopment – They want to provide a new, vibrant town centre including a range of commercial, retail and community facilities.

The new development will be anchored by a brand-new Morrisons supermarket with a 27,000 sq ft sales area – that’s 50% larger than the existing Co-op. This will include Morrisons popular ‘Market Street’ with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers, and improve shopping choice for local residents.

Morrisons will also provide a range of other units of varying sizes, with flexible floorspace for retail and commercial uses. The plans have been carefully designed to improve and integrate the Community House building into the scheme, as well as a purpose-built replacement library building to be operated by East Sussex County Council.

A new public square will offer space for markets and community events, and extensive landscaping and planting will be provided across the site. Customer vehicle access will be similar to existing arrangements, and the new car park (309 spaces) will include provision for disabled, parent & child, click & collect and electric vehicle charging.