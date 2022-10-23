The RNLI’s Lifeboat Station in Newhaven is looking for volunteers to join the existing team in the role of All Weather Lifeboat Crew (Photo Above) or Inshore Lifeboat Crew (Photo Below)

Newhaven ILB Credit @dmoonuk

Established in 1803, Newhaven Lifeboat Station covers from Beachy Head to Brighton. It’s a modern afloat station and operates an all-weather Severn class lifeboat. The crews have been awarded 19 medals for gallantry.

This role will help us save lives at sea by ensuring that the lifeboats are in a state of permanent readiness and crewing the lifeboat on service and exercise, under the command of the Helm.

For more information click on the following links

Volunteer ILB Crew – Newhaven https://volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/volunteer-ilb-crew-newhaven-475352.html?_ga=2.111113605.123411227.1666486400-752218273.1666486399

Volunteer ALB Crew – Newhaven https://volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/volunteer-alb-crew-newhaven-475950.html?_ga=2.111113605.123411227.1666486400-752218273.1666486399