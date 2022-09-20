Jamal Robinson, 29, of Ventnor Villas, Hove, had denied the two charges and was acquitted on Friday (September 16) when the jury returned its verdict after a five-day trial at Lewes Crown Court.

The court heard that Robinson, who was a Brighton-based Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) at the time, had met the woman while off duty in a bar on a night out in Brighton on 14 December 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson was arrested and suspended as soon as the allegations were reported and he later resigned in April 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Mitchell said: “It was important that this case was decided by a jury, and we are grateful to those members of the public who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court. We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to.

“This has been a lengthy investigation and I’d like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and the subsequent court process for their support and patience.”