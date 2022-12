Shaun was last seen around 5pm on Friday (December 23).

He is described as being around 6’4” with dark brown hair but is likely to be wearing a baseball cap and is possibly wearing shorts along with a black puffer jacket.

Shaun does not have any facial hair but does wear glasses and has tattoos of vines and flowers on his neck and a tribal tattoo on his arm.

If you have information of Shaun’s whereabouts please call 999 quoting serial number 1245 of 23/12.