Over £3k raised at the Newhaven Lifeboat Christmas fayre

Newhaven RNLI held its annual Christmas fayre at the Seaford and District Constitutional Club on the 26th November.

Stormy Stan the RNLI mascot arrived with Santa on the Seaford rotary club sleigh with lots of presents for him and his Elves to hand out in the Grotto.

The fayre had lots of stalls with games, raffle, tombola’s and the RNLI shop for Christmas gifts along with homemade treats.

Newhaven lifeboat events said “Due to another generous donation to our Christmas Fayre.. our total has now risen! It now stands at £3030.91 Thank you so much”

“Thank you to all the local businesses that donated raffle prizes and cakes, Thanks also to Seaford Con Club for allowing us to take over the building! We really do appreciate your generous support.”

All monies raised foes to help the Lifeboats and Crews save lives at sea.