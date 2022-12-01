Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, December 1, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Over £3k Raised At The Newhaven Lifeboat Christmas Fayre
Home EAST SUSSEX Over £3k raised at the Newhaven Lifeboat Christmas fayre

Over £3k raised at the Newhaven Lifeboat Christmas fayre

by

Newhaven RNLI held its annual Christmas fayre at the Seaford and District Constitutional Club on the 26th November.

Stormy Stan the RNLI mascot arrived with Santa on the Seaford rotary club sleigh with lots of presents for him and his Elves to hand out in the Grotto.

The fayre had lots of stalls with games, raffle, tombola’s and the RNLI shop for Christmas gifts along with homemade treats.

Newhaven RNLI Christmas Fayre

Newhaven lifeboat events said “Due to another generous donation to our Christmas Fayre.. our total has now risen! It now stands at £3030.91 Thank you so much”

“Thank you to all the local businesses that donated raffle prizes and cakes, Thanks also to Seaford Con Club for allowing us to take over the building! We really do appreciate your generous support.”

All monies raised foes to help the Lifeboats and Crews save lives at sea.

RELATED ARTICLES

Drive though McDonald’s & Costa Coffee could be coming to Eastbourne Sovereign...

Hastings man receives an accolade for incredible bravery at the National Police...

Postal workers at Royal Mail start 2nd day of strike action in...

Roads in and out of Brighton Marina were closed this evening following...

Brighton & Hove Santa Bus is out raising funds for 12 local...

Selsey lifeboat launched to reports of two people cut off by the...

Man remanded in custody after being convicted of three commercial burglaries in...

Inquest into the Shoreham Airshow Disaster starts today

Hosepipe ban lifted by South East Water

The postal strikes, according to Royal Mail, will “hold Christmas to ransom”...

Planning permission granted for Crawley Innovation Centre

Planning permission granted for Crawley Innovation Centre