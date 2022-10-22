Meet PD Rogue who has lead officers to two men suspected of failing to stop at a collision in Bedfordshire.

Officers tracked down the vehicle which was heading towards the Hastings area following information provided by ANPR.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle to speak with the driver, it drove into a police vehicle and then made off at speed.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later with no occupants in the car, but that was no problem for PD Rogue.

After locating one man hiding under a vehicle, PD Rogue attempted to scale a wall where handler PC Kevin Parsons guided him through a garden gate, across a bushy area and located a second man.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop and driving without a license.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop, driving without a license, driving under the influence of drugs and criminal damage.

Both men have been released under investigation.