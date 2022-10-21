People who are selling their car privately are being urged to be aware of criminals using distraction techniques to commit criminal damage and lower the value of a vehicle.

There has been a small number of reports from people across Sussex about this.

The criminals contact the person who is selling the vehicle and arrange a time to view it.

A group of people will arrive to pick up the vehicle and while one of them distracts the victim, the others pour liquids and other substances into the coolant causing damage to the vehicle.

After this, the criminals offer a significantly lower price than what it had been advertised for.

If it isn’t sold, the victim is then left with the costs of repair.

Detectives are keen to speak with three men who have information which help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who has information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 937 of 13/10.