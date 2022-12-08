Planning for Exceat Bridge Scheme has been approved.

The Exceat Bridge Scheme that will cost in region of £8 Million has been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority.

It involves the realignment and replacement of an existing single lane bridge at the A259 over the river Cuckmere, with a new two way, two lane bridge with a footpath, including re-profiling of the river and road embankments.

Proposed provision of traffic calming measures between the Seven Sisters Country Park and Seaford. Alterations to access and provision of shared surface to east of Cuckmere Inn.

Provision of a habitat creation area to restore agricultural land back into wetland on the east bank of Cuckmere Valley. The application is supported by an Environmental Statement.

Maria Caulfield MP said:

“This is brilliant news. We have been campaigning tirelessly to ensure that planning for the Exceat Bridge Scheme is approved and I am thrilled that it has now been approved and work can finally begin.

Myself and County Cllr Sam Adeniji, have conducted countless meetings with both authorities and residents to discuss how to get the bridge’s planning approved and I know this will be welcome news for residents.

The project is expected to be completed in the next two years.