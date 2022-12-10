Saturday, December 10, 2022
Saturday, December 10, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Plans To Close Busy Brighton Junction After A Number Of Collisions
Home Brighton & Hove Plans to close busy Brighton Junction after a number of collisions

Plans to close busy Brighton Junction after a number of collisions

by

Brighton and Hove City Council is proposing to make some changes to improve road safety in the Trafalgar Street area

This year, the junction of Blackman Street and Trafalgar Street has been identified as a priority for improvements.

This follows six recorded collisions resulting in casualties over a three year period. A common cause of collisions is vehicles exiting Backman Street and hitting other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists. Poor visibility from Blackman Street has been identified as a contributing factor.

In response to the number and cause of collisions, the Brighton & Hove Economic Partnership is proposing to close Blackman Street at its junction with Trafalgar Street. Traffic would still be able to use Blackman Street in both directions between Cheapside and the car park. It would also remain open for cyclists, as is the case with the existing closure at Station Street.

Photo &#8211; Brighton &#038; Hove Economic Partnership

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime scene in place in Chichester Market Road

Fire service respond to a blaze linked to a wood burning stove...

Police in Sussex are seeking to locate missing young person Gamir

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that troops have been training at...

In Sussex, a sixteenth child dies from an infection: The child is...

Police appeal after pensioners coal stolen from a property in Battle

Strike threat called off as Chichester bin workers Secure a 15% pay...

Prince Regent Swimming pool closed due to a plant failure

Rather than ‘all change’ as Southeastern insist, this timetable is bad change for many...

Police investigate after woman is hit by a bus

Sussex Uni students protest disabled access to library

Postal workers are warning of a “Christmas meltdown” in letters and deliveries...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"