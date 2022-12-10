Plans to close busy Brighton Junction after a number of collisions

Brighton and Hove City Council is proposing to make some changes to improve road safety in the Trafalgar Street area

This year, the junction of Blackman Street and Trafalgar Street has been identified as a priority for improvements.

This follows six recorded collisions resulting in casualties over a three year period. A common cause of collisions is vehicles exiting Backman Street and hitting other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists. Poor visibility from Blackman Street has been identified as a contributing factor.

In response to the number and cause of collisions, the Brighton & Hove Economic Partnership is proposing to close Blackman Street at its junction with Trafalgar Street. Traffic would still be able to use Blackman Street in both directions between Cheapside and the car park. It would also remain open for cyclists, as is the case with the existing closure at Station Street.