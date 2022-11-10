Police appeal after distinctive items stolen in Brighton Burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Brighton in which a number of distinctive items were stolen.

Officers attended a property in Richmond Place on Saturday (November 5) following a report of a break-in.

A search was carried out and it was discovered several items had been taken.

Reported missing were eight STORM branded watches with an estimated total value of £400-£500, an unknown quantity of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ playing cards thought to be worth £100-£200 and 30 Nintendo Switch games, with a suggested value of £800, along with £60 cash.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting 049 of 05/11