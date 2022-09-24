If you were in Seaford Thursday afternoon you may have seen this car being driven anti-socially around the Lexden Road area during school kick out time.

When the vehicle was located a short time later the driver failed to stop for Police officers.

The vehicle was eventually located and seized, and the driver will be taken to court for a variety of offences including careless driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

If you have dash cam footage of this vehicle being followed by police around 4pm on the 22nd September, Lewes Police like to hear from you.

Please call 101 or use our website to contact us, quoting reference 0880 – 22/09/2022.