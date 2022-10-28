Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Eastbourne

Officers are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Eastbourne.

The incident happened through the Old Town between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 25.

The victim had left The Star Inn near Upperton Road and was walking towards the town centre.

Officers say the incident continued through The Goffs and to Hartfield Road, and believe at least two members of the public stopped their cars to try to offer help to the victim, one of whom may have been a taxi driver who may also have been assaulted.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been bailed, pending further investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 718 of 27/10.