Police are appealing for witnesses after a theft from a vehicle and an assault in Bury Hill, near Pulborough.

At about 6.50am on Thursday (September 8), a report was received that a blue MG ZS had been broken into and a wallet stolen from within.

The suspect, described as wearing a dark navy hooded top and jeans, was disturbed by a witness who chased him from the scene.

Whilst officers were responding to the incident, they encountered a man matching the description of the suspect walking up Bury Hill with facial injuries. He told officers he had been assaulted and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 39-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information or footage for either incident can report online, or call 101, quoting serial 202 of 08/09.