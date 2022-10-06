Police are appealing for information to identify the driver of a small grey saloon car who is reported to have failed to stop following a collision with a pink Nissan Micra in Parkstone Road, Hastings, around 9.25am on Tuesday (October 4).

The pink Micra was waiting to turn right onto St Helens Road before a collision between a small grey saloon vehicle which was turning right onto Parkstone Road.

Investigating officers are keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or who knows the identity of the person driving the grey saloon car.

Anyone with information which could help police with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 309 of 04/10.