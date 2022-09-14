Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was assaulted in Bognor.

The man was walking back to his car with a friend on London Road at about 3pm on Saturday August 20, when they were approached by another man near the junction of Glamis Street.

It is then alleged that the victim was punched to the face without provocation, causing him to fall to the floor and suffer facial injuries.

The suspect is then said to continue walking in the direction of the town centre. He is described as having a shaven head and was wearing no top and black shorts.

Anyone with any information in relation to the assault can report it online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 776 of 20/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.