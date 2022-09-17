Officers were called to a business premises on Midhurst Road around 6pm on Friday 9 September after a man was attacked by two unknown suspects. The victim suffered facial injuries and later attended hospital for treatment.

The two suspects are described as white men in their mid to late twenties, one of stocky build and one of slim build, both around 5’ 9” or 5’ 10” and with dark hair that’s short on the sides and longer on top. One man was wearing a grey fleece and shorts, and the other was wearing a jacket and shorts.

Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen two men matching this description in the area on that day. They would particularly like to hear from any people or businesses who may have captured any relevant CCTV along Midhurst Road and its surrounding area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1036 of 09/09. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.